Anchal Singh Opens Up On The Success Of 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'; Says 'I Am Overwhelmed'

The most talked-about thriller series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein has released on Netflix on the occasion of Makar Sakranti. The series stars Shweta Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Aanchal Singh in the lead roles. In the film, the trio gets entangled in a twisted tale of love and hate. The film created a lot of buzz on social media and it is getting an incredible response from the audiences doing.

Fans are all praises for the actors of the film for doing justice to their respective roles. Actor Anchal Singh grabbed eyeballs for portraying the role of Purva in the thriller series. Recently, she opened up about the response that she is receiving from all corners.

Anchal Singh talks about the overwhelming response of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Anchal Singh opens up about the overwhelming love she’s received for her portrayal of Purva in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. Anchal Singh who essays the unique character of Purva has garnered praise and immense love for her role. Her bold, intense, and enigmatic portrayal has intrigued and appealed to the audience, keeping them hooked to the story.

Humbled by the positive reaction, Anchal Singh said,

“I am overwhelmed & honoured by the response I am getting since the series has come out. It is humbling to see the praise from fans on social media. I am blown away by the love and affection people have shown to the character. Purva is complex and fierce while being elegant and pure at the same time. These different and diverse shades of the character is what attracted me most to the part and I'm surely going to carry this role close to my heart for years to come.”

All About Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

The series is a pulpy and riveting thriller with a great storyline, and Netflix's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein makes a refreshing change from the usual gender dynamic on-screen which is being highly praised. The official synopsis of the series read,

''A romantic simpleton, Vikrant, becomes an object of desire for Purva, who will go to any lengths to get him. As Purva’s ruthless efforts to make him hers begin to destroy all that he holds dear, the mild-mannered Vikrant finds a new side to him emerging. In order to escape Purva’s clutches and reclaim his life with his true love, Shikha, he goes down a dark path only to regret it later in this pulpy thriller.”

