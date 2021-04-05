Andrea Valles' Eye Patch Gains Judges' Attention, Here's Why She Wore It

On April 4, 2021, American Idol contestant Andrea Valles grabbed the audiences' and the judges' attention as soon as she walked on stage. The 23-year-old singer wore a bedazzled red eye patch covering her left eye. On being asked why she chose to wear the accessory to the competition, she explained that she had undergone retina detachment surgery and was currently recovering.

She said, "You have to learn to push through and just roll with the punches". Judge Katy Perry was quite impressed with the already favourite participant saying, "You can do anything". Perry called it "amazing!" and said that Valles had inspired the audience at home to "vote for the girl with the eye patch". Andrea Valles sang Lo Vas A Olvidar by Billie Eilish and ROSALIA and then went on to sing a duet with Brian McKnight on George Michael's Careless Whisper.

Andrea Valles' eye patch gains judges' attention

Andrea Valles took to her Instagram handle on April 4, 2021, to share her new look with fans before her big performance. The singer said that she wanted to "ground herself and meditate" before stepping onto the American Idol stage. To complete the "pirate vibes" of her black eye patch in the pictures, she wore a navy blue bandana and styled her hair into a messy updo.

Ultimate pirate vibes with Andrea Valles' eye patch

About Andrea Valles' American Idol journey

Andrea Valles is a 23-year-old wedding singer from Houston, Texas in the United States of America. The singer started off her journey in American Idol Season 19 with the song Landslide, which failed to impress the judges, especially Dark Horse singer Katy Perry who called her singer "linear". Valles then went on to sing Dance Monkey which ended up winning country singer and judge Luke Bryan's heart. Since then she became one of the favourite contestants on the show.

American Idol Season 19 is available for viewers on FuboTV and Hulu+LiveTV or on the ABC channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Renowned singers Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan are the judges of the well-known show.

(Promo Image Source: Andrea Valles Instagram)