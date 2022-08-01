Angad Bedi, Mrunal Thakur To Headline R Balki's Segment In 'Lust Stories 2': Reports

The Netflix 2018 anthology film Lust Stories was a massive success as it followed four different stories and their struggles with love, romance and a lot more. The anthology film starred several Bollywood actors, including Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Sanjay Kapoor, Neha Dhupia, Manisha Koirala, Bhumi Pednekar and Jaideep Ahlawat.

After the success of the 2018 anthology, the OTT giant is now bringing its sequel, Lust Stories 2, along with four new filmmakers and a whole new cast. While the new anthology has been announced, one of its segments will be helmed by R Balki. As per the latest reports, Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur will headline the segment in the film.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur have been roped in for the Balki's segment in Lust Stories 2. However, the anthology film is currently under production; Balki has locked the script and has begun his work. The filmmaker will begin the segment's shoot by August 7 and is aiming to wrap it up by mid-August.

The leading daily's source said, "Angad and Mrunal are paired opposite each other, and the final script is also locked. R Balki and Angad share a great bond, and are happy to collaborate once again post Ghoomer. They start filming from August 7 in Mumbai. R Balki has already begun work on the pre-production, and is aiming to wrap up the film by mid-August."

More about Lust Stories 2

Lust Stories 2 will mark R Balki and Angad Bedi's second collaboration. The two have worked together in the upcoming film Ghoomer, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher. The other two segments of the upcoming anthology will reportedly feature Tillotama Shome, Amruta Subhash and Kajol. The anthology is backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashi Dua and Netflix.

On the work front, Mrunal Thakur is currently gearing up for her Telugu debut Sita Ramam. The movie also stars Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. It is set to hit the theatres on August 5. The actor also has Pippa in her kitty.

(Image: @mrunalthakur/@angadbedi/Instagram)