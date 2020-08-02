'Animal Crackers' Cast: John Krasinski To Emily Blunt, Know Cast & Character Details

Helmed by Scott Christina Sava and Tony Bancroft, Animal Crackers is a 2017 American-Chinese 3D animated comedy-fantasy movie. The film first premiered at Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June 2017. It was then released in China in July 2018. Initially, Animal Crackers was set to release in the United States on multiple dates however the makers of the movie faced several financial difficulties.

Animal Crackers was officially released on Netflix on July 24, 2020. In an interview, Tony Bancroft said that the makers struggled for three years wanting to go with a theatrical release.

However, going online with Netflix, amid the ongoing COVID-19 situation with theatres being closed was the best possible solution for their film. The plot of Animal crackers revolved around the life of a family who must use a magical box of animal crackers to save a run-down circus from being taken over by their evil uncle. Here’s taking a closer look at the cast of Animal crackers.

Animal Crackers: Cast

John Krasinski

Animal Crackers cast features John Krasinski lending his voice to the character Owen Huntington who is the main protagonist of the movie. He is Mackenzie’s father and Zoe’s husband. Along with it, he is Horatio and Buffalo Bob’s nephew who owns the circus.

Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt has given her voice to the character Zoe Huntington. She is playing the role of the wife of the main protagonist. She is Owen’s daughter and Mackenzie’s mother.

ALSO READ| Netflix Announces 'The Kissing Booth 3' With A Hilarious Video Featuring The Cast; Watch

Lydia Rose Taylor

Animal Crackers voice cast sees Lydia Rose Taylor as Mackenzie’s Huntington. She is Owen and Zoe’s daughter and Mr Woodley’s granddaughter. The entire Huntington family work together to save Bob and Talia and capture Horatio and his henchmen.

ALSO READ| 'The Fault In Our Stars' Cast And Characters They Played In This Romantic Drama

Ian McKellen

Ian McKellen has lent his voice to the character of the main antagonist in Animal Crackers. He is Horatio P. Huntington, Buffalo Bob’s brother and Owen’s evil uncle. Horatio hates when Zucchini (a small motorcycle rider who thinks Horatio's his minion) calls him his ‘henchmen’. Horatio keeps correcting him that he is his master.

ALSO READ| 'Pinjara: Khubsurti Ka' Cast, Characters & Everything Else You Need To Know About The Show

Sylvester Stallone

The Animal Crackers voice cast features Sylvester Stallone as the Bullet-Man. He essays the role of a human cannonball in the film. He only says his name until the end of the movie.

ALSO READ| 'Power Star' Cast List: Check Out The List Of All The Actors In Ram Gopal Varma's Film

(Promo Image Source: John Krasinski & Ian McKellen Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.