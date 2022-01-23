Anirudh Pisharody Roped In By 'Never Have I Ever' Makers For Season 3; Details Inside

Netflix‘s Never Have I Ever is expanding its ensemble cast and has roped in The Goldbergs fame Anirudh Pisharody in the capacity of a recurring guest star in its latest instalment. The third season, which is currently in production in Los Angeles will see Anirudh appear in five episodes in the role of Des (Nirdesh), an Indian American teenager who matches the smartness of the show's protagonist Devi ( played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), according to Deadline.

Anirudh Pisharody roped in for Never Have I Ever Season 3

Anirudh's character will be seen matching Devi's intelligence quotient while attending an elite private school. The official Instagram handle of Never Have I Ever announced their collaboration with Anirudh and wrote, "meet des: he's the whole frickin' package. welcome to the cast, @anirudh.pisharody !" Take a look.

Anirudh also shared a post confirming the collaboration on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Never Have I Ever….been this excited!! Super stoked to be joining this AMAZING cast, and much love and gratitude to my team @robertadamstein & Meghan Shankar, to the team at @netflix , AND @mindykaling and @loulielang. It truly is an HONOR to be South Asian."

For the uninitiated, Anirudh has helmed pivotal roles in series like The Goldbergs, Last Man Standing and SEAL Team. He is also essaying the role of firefighter Ravi Panikkar in Fox's hit show 9-1-1.

More about Never Have I Ever

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, the Netflix series is billed as a coming of age drama chronicling the complicated life of a 'first-generation Indian American teenager' Devi, who is an excellent high school sophomore. She gets into multiple troubles owing to her 'short fuse'. Her romantic encounters or academic ventures are always clouded with intriguing twists and complications.

The series has been widely acclaimed for breaking South Asian stereotypes. It is reportedly based on Mindy Kaling's childhood experiences in the Boston area. Apart from Maitreyi, the series also stars Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Jaren Lewison, Richa Moorjani, Ramona Young and Lee Rodriguez in pivotal roles. Kaling and Fisher are executively producing it alongside Howard Klein and David Miner from 3 Arts Entertainment.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @NEVERHAVEIEVER/ @CHHAAP_CO)