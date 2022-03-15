Anjali Bhimani Joins The Cast Of Marvel Studios' Upcoming Series 'Ms Marvel'; Know Details

Marvel Studios has a long line-up of films and series for the upcoming years. It is also all set to introduce new superheroes and welcome various new stars to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While several stars will make their MCU debut, Anjali Bhimani, who played Mita Nansari in Marvel's Runaways is set to reprise her role in the upcoming series Ms. Marvel.

Anjali Bhimani has earlier worked in Marvel's Runaways, Special, Station 19, Modern Family and Grace And Franki. She is more well-known to the audience of gaming and animation for her roles in Overwatch And Apex Legends, and Critical Role's The Legend Of Vox Machina on Amazon Prime Video. As per a recent report by Deadline, Anjali Bhimani has joined the cast of Ms. Marvel in a recurring role.

The 47-year-old actor also took to her Instagram handle to share the news. She expressed how she is excited to be a part of the upcoming series. She wrote, "Im’mo just leave this right here….So glad to finally be able to share this news (and to finally be able to tell my poor husband what I’ve been doing in Atlanta…I take spoilers and NDAs very seriously, people…). (sic)"

"Big love to the whole cast and team…so excited to see Ms. Marvel soar!" the actor added.

More about Ms. Marvel

The upcoming series Ms. Marvel is based on one of the newest superheroes from Marvel Comics. The show will follow a young girl from New Jersey, who finds she has special powers. She tries to discover who she is and learn more about her powers. She can change her appearance to whatever she wills but needs time to recharge after using her powers. In the upcoming series, the superhero will fight big baddies and will be involved in more street action.

The show will see debutant Iman Vellani, a Canadian actor, playing the lead role as Ms Marvel. She will be joined by Matt Lintz, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Laurel Marsden and Rish Shah. The show's filming began in 2020 and was wrapped up by 2021. However, the release date of the upcoming show has not been revealed yet.

(Image: @sweeetanj/Instagram)