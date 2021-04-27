Anthony Mackie Complains That His New Action Figure Looks Similar To This Oscar Winner

Falcon aka Anthony Mackie reacts to seeing his new action figure. In a recent episode of The Late Show by Stephen Colbert, Anthony reacted to seeing his new action figure and also highlighted some of the things about the action figure. The toy was released after Falcon was revealed to be the new Captain American in the final episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Anthony Mackie complains that his new action figure looks similar to someone else

In a recent episode of The Late Show by Stephen Colbert, the new action figure of Anthony’s Captain America was revealed to Anthony Mackie. Anthony Mackie was surprised to see the action figure and asked Stephen about the location from where he got the action figure. Stephen replied, "I don't know, I work in TV. They give me things". He went on to demonstrate the toy's features by explaining, "The wings are foldable, like this”. Anthony praised the craftsmanship of the action figure at first but after a while, he even added some criticism. He said, “From this distance, he looks more like Jamie Foxx than me. Take a look at the episode below.

Later on, Stephen also asked whether Anthony had any enhancement to the muscular physique on the show, to which Anthony replied, "I will say, there's no muscle suit under my suit, That's my pride. Seven movies in, I'm like, I don't want a muscle suit under my suit. So I had to work out every day, all day". When Stephen assumed that Anthony had to exercise even harder for the show, the actor agreed and said, “I had to get the Dorito, that’s what it’s called —shoulders to waist".

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier recently completed its first season. In the last episode, Anthony Mackie helmed the shield of Captain America and fought with The Flag Smashers along with Bucky as the Winter Soldier and Sharon. The show ended with some open ends related to the character of Sharon and John Walker which may cover a part in the future series and shows of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Promo Image Source: Anthony Mackie's Instagram