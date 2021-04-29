Anthony Mackie Reveals What Made Sam Wilson Finally Take Up The Captain America Mantle

Anthony Mackie, who very recently took on the mantle of Captain America in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier finale episode, quite recently revealed at what point did his MCU character finally decide to become the next wielder of the shied. As per a report on ScreenRant, Mackie reveals that it was during the training sequence in the penultimate episode of the Kari Skogland-directed series that saw the titular characters training with each other is when Sam finally decided that he will become the next Captain America.

More specifically, that decision was made by Sam when Sebastian Stan’s Bucky acknowledged what it would mean for a person of African-American descent to take on the mantle that is synonymous with the term “hope” and “security” for America. As per Mackie, that very moment of acknowledgment was cathartic for Falcon, as historically, Caucasian Americans have rarely acknowledged the contribution by African American people to the history of the United States. The same practice, or lack thereof, was represented with the history of the first African American Captain America, Isaiah Bradley, being written off from the American history books.

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier finale, namely "One World, One People" finally saw Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson in Captain America's suit and wielding the iconic shield. The same was previously held by John Walker, who had tainted the reputation of the shield during Episode 4 of the series. Prior to that, it was Sam's old friend, Steve Rogers, who held the shield and wore the Star-Spangled suit originally.

Anthony Mackie as Captain America:

Image Source: A still from The Falcon And The Winter Soldier finale

About The Falcon And The Winter Soldier:

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier made its streaming debut on March 19th, making it the second MCU Disney+ Spinoff show from Marvel Studios. The Falcon And The Winter Soldier cast list includes the likes of Emily VanCamp, Georges St-Pierre, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye, Miki Ishikawa, and Danny Ramirez, amongst others. Very recently, the likes of Florence Kasumbah also made her cameo as her Wakandan warrior character, Ayo. In addition to the same, Julia Louis-Dreyfus was also seen making her appearance as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, also known as Madame Hydra, in the series. All episodes of the same, titled New World Order, The Star-Spangled Man, Power Broker, The Whole World Is Watching, Truth and One World, One People are now available for streaming on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending upon one's geographical location.

