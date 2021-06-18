Anthony Mackie Says He Is Unhappy With People Who Want Sam And Bucky To Be Gay

Anthony Mackie who plays Sam Wilson on the Marvel show The Falcon And The Winter Solider recently said that he was upset with people who want Sam and Bucky to be gay. In an interview with Variety, he went on to say that he always tries to depict a sensitive masculine figure and that there was nothing more masculine than a superhero who could do anything. The statement had a mixed reception from fans who said that it could have come across as homophobic despite the way he chose to say it. The actor plays Falcon, while Sebastian Stan is seen as James Barnes, better known as Bucky in the show. Fans had loved the relationship they shared and the equation they had, leading to the audiences shipping them as a couple in the show.

Anthony Mackie on Sam and Bucky being gay

In the interview with Variety, the actor went on to say that In this day and age, so many things are twisted and convoluted. He said that there were too many things that people latched on to with their own devices to make themselves relevant and rational. He then went on to say that the idea of two guys being friends and loving each other in 2021 is a problem because of the exploitation of homosexuality. He also said that at one point in time, two men could have a platonic and amicable relationship. However, he feels like this is not the case anymore because something as pure and beautiful as homosexuality has been exploited by people who are trying to rationalize themselves. The actor said that it beats the purpose, if a sensitive masculine figure having emotional conversations and a kindred spirit friendship with someone, comes out as homosexual because it reinstates the stereotype that all sensitive men are gay. He said that Sam and Steve had a relationship where they appreciated, admired, and loved each other. Bucky and Sam have a relationship where they learn how to accept, appreciate and love each other, and despite it being called bromance, it is just two guys who have each others' backs.

IMAGE: ANTHONY MACKIE INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.