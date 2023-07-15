Anushka Kaushik Reveals She Had Reservations About Doing Intimate Scenes In Lust Stories 2

Anushka Kaushik's performance in the recently released Lust Stories 2 has garnered praise from her fans and critics alike. She played the role of Rekha in Amit Sharma's segment, Tilchatta, in the anthology film. In a recent interview, Anushka shared her thoughts on the positive response to her work and spoke about her initial reservations about doing intimate scenes.

In Lust Stories 2, Anushka shared the screen with acclaimed actors Kajol and Kumud Mishra.

The actress has also been a part of several shows including Crash Course, Ghar Waapsi, and Maharani Season 2.

Anushka Kaushik's thoughts on intimate scenes

To Free Press Journal, Anushka Kaushik said that initially, she was sceptical about doing intimate scenes. She further shared that having started her career with theatre she always wondered if the audiences will accept her doing such scenes and therefore had turned down several projects. Anushka added when she was offered Lust Stories 2 and narrated the story, she understood why it was important to perform the intimate scenes.

Anushka shared that she feared how her character would be portrayed but admitted that it was shot beautifully. Anushka told the portal, "These scenes are not for any kind of masala but for the story. So, I was concerned about how they wanted to portray me also because there were very few dialogues. But everything was beautifully shot."

The actress was elated that despite renowned actors like Kajol and Kumud Mishra being part of the project, she was recognised and appreciated for her performance. She also spoke about her admiration for Kajol, recalling childhood memories of dancing to her songs.

(Anushka Kaushik as Rekha in Lust Stories 2)

Anushka Kaushik rose to fame with her stint as Vidhi Gupta in Crash Course. Thereafter, she appeared in Vishal Vashistha starrer Ghar Waapsi. She has also been featured in several YouTube videos.