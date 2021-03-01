Anya Taylor-Joy Says Checkmate To Golden Globes; Wins Best Actress For 'Queen's Gambit'

Netflix's chess adaptation show, The Queen's Gambit won big at the 78th Golden Globes Awards 2021. The show's lead Anya Taylor-Joy scored big by winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Limited Series award. This award marks Anya Taylor-Joy's first-ever prominent acting award.

Anya Taylor-Joy in Queen's Gambit

Anya has been getting rave reviews by the critics and the audience for her phenomenal performance as Beth Harmon in the super hit series The Queen's Gambit. Anya plays the role of an orphan with an affinity towards chess which turns into an unlikely journey to stardom while grappling with a growing addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Golden Globes 2021 winner: Anya Taylor-Joy for Best Actress

Anya was a double nominee at this year's Golden Globes one for Best Actress in a Limited Series for The Queen's Gambit and a second time for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical category for her character in the film, Emma. Anya Taylor managed to win the Globes award for The Queen's Gambit and thanked the writer, director and co-creator fo the show Scott Frank for trusting her with Beth. Watch her acceptance speech below:

Golden Globes Nominees

Anya has previously been a winner of The 2016 Gotham awards for Breakthrough Actor for her role in The Witch. She has also been a receiver of several critic awards as well. For the Golden Globes award this year, Anya Taylor beat Cate Blanchett for Mrs America, Daisy Edgar-Jones for Normal People, Shira Haas for Unorthodox and Nicole Kidman for The Undoing.

The Queen’s Gambit also managed to bag the award for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture against Unorthodox, Small Axe, Normal People and The Undoing.

Talking about a possible second season of The Queens' Gambit, Anya had previously told Deadline that it is surreal that people want to see Beth return however there has been no discussion about it. She further added that it would be interesting to see how Beth would be as a mother after being sober and in tune with the demons that constantly try to pull her down.

