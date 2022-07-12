Amazon Prime Video’s wildly popular anti-superhero show The Boys dropped the finale episode of its season 3 last Friday. With the absolute madness that was unleashed in the entire season, the climax in the finale episode had the fans’ minds blown. To celebrate the fantastic season 3 and its popularity, Prime Video has collaborated with one of India’s most loved rappers A.P. Dhillon to celebrate Season 3 by recreating his famous song ‘Insane’.



Releasing a special version of his widely popular track ‘Insane’ fused with the craziness of The Boys, the video released today features Pagal Munda crooner A P Dhillon who perfectly encapsulated the madness of The Boys.

Describing his love for the show, AP Dhillon said, “I have been a fan of 'The Boys' ever since the show dropped and this season has been like no other. Never a dull moment with this one. I jumped at the opportunity of collaborating on Prime Video’s action-packed show ahead of its epic finale. Given the perfect fit with our song 'Insane' I know all the fans of the show will appreciate the recreation."



The show dropped the season 3 finale episode on 8th July and has fans edging their seats with the excitement about the drama that unfolded! The Boys has already been renewed for season 4 and the previous seasons are available to stream in 240+ countries and territories exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Image: AP Dhillon