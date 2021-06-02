'Aparichitudu' Cast: Details About The Actors And Characters In S Shankar's 2005 Film

Released in 2005, Aparichitudu, known as Anniyan in Tamil, is a psychological action thriller film. Written and directed by S. Shankar, the movie earned immense praises from the audiences and went on to become a commercial hit, along with winning several accolades including a Nation Award for Special Effects. Know the cast of Aparichitudu.

A look at Aparichitudu cast

Chiyaan Vikram as Ramanujam / Remo / Anniyan

The cast of Aparichitudu is lead by Chiyaan Vikram, a law-abiding lawyer who suffers from multiple personality disorder. His actual personality is Ramanujam "Ambi" Iyengar. The other personalities that Ambi unconsciously develops are; a romantic person, Remo, and a murderous vigilante, Anniyan.

Sadha as Nandhini Krishna

Among the pivotal Aparichitudu characters is Nandhini Krishna, portrayed by Sadha. She is the love interest of Ambi but rejects his marriage proposal which gives birth to Remo. She falls for Remo, not knowing that it is actually Ambi. Nandhini is the first person to know about Ambi's multiple personality disorder after she is threatened by Anniyan.

Prakash Raj as DCP Prabhakar

The cast of Aparichitudu has Prakash Raj essaying DCP Prabhakar. He is the top-level police officer who handles the case of Anniyan. It gets personal for Prabhakar as Anniyan murders his brother for the failure of providing hygienic food on the railway.

Vivekh as Arivazhagan

Aparichitudu cast has the late Vivekh depicting Arivazhagan, mainly called Chari. He is a close friend of Ambi and also the sub-inspector on Anniyan's case. He does not know that his friend is the one killing people, until later, but still believes in Ambi's innocence.

Nedumudi Venu as Parthasarathy

Among the key Aparichitudu characters is Parthasarathy, played by Nedumundi Venu. He is the father of Ambi and his inspiration. Parthasarathy is a lawyer by profession, who tries to fight for the right things.

Nassar as Vijaykumar

The cast of Aparichitudu has Nassar portraying Vijaykumar. He is the psychiatrist of Ambi, the one who discovers that Ramanujam has multiple personality disorder. Vijaykumar treats Ambi in his facility.

Aparichitudu cast also includes Shanthi Williams, Charle, Cochin Haneefa, Shanmugarajan, Kalabhavan Mani, Sriranjini, Mohan Vaidya, Neelu, Saurabh Shukla, and others.

