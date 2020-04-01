Shows & Films To Watch On April Fool's Day Streaming On Hotstar; See List Here

April Fool's Day is a perfect occasion to pull off pranks on your loved ones. While pranks may not be successful every time, there's also another way to celebrate April Fool's Day - watching hilarious comedy movies and shows on content streaming platforms. Here are some fun and light shows and series to watch on the OTT platform Hotstar.

Catch these rib-tickling shows & movies on April Fool's Day streaming on Hotstar

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho

A funny time travel comedy involving Sanjay who lands up during the Mahabharat era causing more chaos. Watch to know whether he is able to get back to the current era or not. The cast consists of Satyajeet Dubey, Rajesh Kumar, Ashwin Mushran, Aakash Dabhade, Nitesh Pandey, Monica Castellino and Riya Sharma.

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai

An affluent Gujarati family of South Bombay will make your time worth it. Laugh with the Sarabhais as it has some hilarious and lovable characters. The cast consists of Ratna Pathak, Rupali Ganguly, Rajesh Kumar, Satish Shah and Sumeet Raghavan.

Khichdi

Catch the crazy Parekh family only on Hotstar and laugh out loud with them. Their antics will leave you and your family on the floor laughing. The cast consists of Ananag Desai, Rajeev Mehta, Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, in lead roles.

De De Pyar De

This 2019 romantic comedy film will leave definitely leave you in splits with its fun plot and superb characters. The movie stars the likes of Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, etc in lead roles. Perfect for a family to watch.

Judwaa 2

This Varun Dhawan starrer is an official remake of David Dhawan's 1997 classic of the same name. The extremely entertaining movie revolves around two twin brothers who got separated at birth but find their ways back to each other when they grow up. Apart from Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Jacqueline Fernandez, etc in lead roles.

