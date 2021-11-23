'Aranyak': Netflix Drops Trailer Of Raveena Tandon-starrer Crime Drama, Watch

Raveena Tandon is currently gearing up for the OTT debut, which she will make with Aranyak. The film is set to release on Netflix on December 10 and the platform gave fans a glimpse into the show as they posted the trailer on Instagram on Monday. Tandon will play the role of Kasturi in the series and will step into the shoes of a police official.

Raveena Tandon-starrer Aranyak trailer out

The trailer of Aranyak sees Raveena Tandon take on the role of a police officer who stops at nothing to get to the bottom of a case. She must join hands with Parambrata Chatterjee's character, Angad, who is her replacement in the department, to solve a mysterious murder, that leaves the inhabitants of Sironah fear-ridden. The trailer ends with the line, "Everyone has a secret, everyone is a suspect." Shared the trailer, Tandon wrote, "Ek gunaah, aur itne saare gunegaar. Kya SHO Kasturi pata laga paayegi kaun sach bol raha hai, aur kaun jhoot? Sironah ke sach ke liye taiyaar rahiye, watch Aranyak on 10th December. Only on Netflix." (One crime and so many criminals. Will Kasturi be able to determine who is telling the truth and who is lying? Be prepared to find out the truth about Sironah.) Fans and followers of the actor quickly headed to the comments section of the trailer and expressed their anticipation to watch the Raveena Tandon-starrer.

Watch trailer of Raveena Tandon's OTT debut Aranyak here

Raveena Tandon had earlier unveiled the poster of her upcoming show on her Instagram account. The poster featured the actor in her police uniform as she sported an intense look, with a gun in her hand. Behind her, another police officer, played by Parambrata Chattopadhyay could be seen with a gun. The poster showed glimpses of a forest and one of the notable features of it was a noose hanging. The caption of the post read "Ek aisi kahaani jiske piche chupe hain kayi aur kahaaniyaan. Jaanna chahte hain aap. Watch #Aranyak on December 10, only on Netflix." (A story that has many stories behind it. Do you want to know?)

Image: Instagram/@officialraveenatandon