Arbaaz Khan's Career Net Worth Is More Than His Last Film 'Dabangg 3's' BO Collection

Actor Arbaaz Khan has delivered many successful films in his career and has also donned the director’s hat for many films. Since his debut in Bollywood, Arbaaz Khan has been a part of nearly 60 projects, impressing masses. Here is a look at Arbaaz Khan’s massive net worth.

Arbaaz Khan's net worth

As per a report published in Starsageinfo.com, Arbaaz Khan’s net worth is estimated at around $73 Million US. Converted in rupees, Arbaaz’s net worth is around â‚¹5,47,55,11,000 (Rs. 547.55 crores). The report adds that the actor charges â‚¹10-15 crores per film.

The actor currently lives in a palatial house in Mumbai’s Galaxy apartment, with his family, including actor Salman Khan and also owns an Audi Q7. Reportedly, Arbaaz Khan earns his major income through his acting and directing assignments. In his career, Arbaaz Khan has produced 4 movies namely, Dabangg 3, Dabangg 2, Dolly Ki Doli and Fearless. Even though Arbaaz Khan has not bagged many brand endorsements, he has dipped his toes into TV and made his debut on the small screen with his stint at hosting the celebrity reality show, Power Couple along with ex-wife and actor, Malaika Arora.

On the work front

The actor has also acted in a few Urdu, Telugu and Malayalam language films. In 2019, Khan made his digital debut with a crime-thriller web series Poison. Khan made his debut in Bollywood with the 1996 film Daraar in a villainous role and also received the Filmfare Best Villain Award for his performance. He also produced Dabangg 3. Starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the leading roles, Dabangg 3 is the third film from the Dabangg franchise.

The much-anticipated action entertainer marks the Bollywood debut of Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter Saiee Manjrekar. Directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Dabangg 3 released on December 20 and has worked wonders with the audience since its release, as the cop drama has reportedly collected â‚¹230.93 crores.

(Image credits: YouTube screengrab from QUi Play)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

