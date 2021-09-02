Archie And Co. Ready For One Last Mystery As 'Riverdale' Makers Tease Finale

Riverdale season 6's production is officially underway! The showrunner for Riverdale Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa recently took to his Instagram handle to share an update with fans about the upcoming show, confirming season 6 and that the production had begun. Here's everything we know -

Riverdale season 6 begins production

CW's Riverdale, which is still airing its season 5, has reportedly commenced production for the next season. Riverdale season 5's finale will air on October 6, 2021. Riverdale has made waves ever since its premiere with the show being a new and darker take on Archie Comics, which claims a huge fanbase.

Season 5 of Riverdale has already made some bold choices for the show by portraying the 7 year time jump after the characters' high school graduation in episode 3. The ongoing season features several intriguing plot arcs like escaped inmates, secret underground palladium, missing people, a freeway killer and much more! While the season has yet to air a few episodes before the finale, it seems that season 5 is setting up for something bigger altogether.

Taking to Instagram, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wrote a caption about Riverdale season 6, talking about how the cameras had begun rolling. Sacasa also shared a picture depicting a tree with colorful blossoms on one side while bare branches are seen on the other side. The gathering of storm clouds behind the tree is also visible.

The picture also features the Riverdale logo at the bottom highlighting the Roman numerals "VI" in the image. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa wrote:

Forces are gathering for the ultimate battle between Good and Evil as the cameras begin to roll on #Riverdale Season Six. But who will stand on which side? And who will live, and who will die? Everything has been a prelude to this.

Where Riverdale season 6 is headed will surely become more clear for fans once season 5 comes to an end, however, until then, Sacasa's hints remain vague. According to screenrant, Betty and Archie will reportedly "deepen their relationship" in the next season, which means some more teen (or not a teen anymore?) drama is on the way! Another thing to look out for, for the next season is most likely whatever shady deal Hiram Lodge is making, unless the arc is concluded at the end of this season that is.

IMAGE - CW RIVERDALE INSTA