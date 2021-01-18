90 Day Fiance is a reality series that follows foreign couples with K-1 visas that allows them 90 days to arrange for their big fat marriage in the US. The show has garnered many fans already and has introduced its avid viewers to many characters with contrasting backgrounds. One story that took off rather laboriously was of Ari and Biniyam's, who faced multiple challenges before getting engaged in the season finale. Are Ari and Biniyam still together? What happened to Ari and Biniyam's baby? Read to know more.

Are Ari and Biniyam still together?

Ariela and Biniyam were first introduced to each other in season 2 when she was vacationing in Ethiopia. The couple got pregnant very early on in their relationship, which forced Ariela to make the tough choice of switching homes from New Jersey to Ethiopia. Ariela recently took off to Instagram to assure the fans that the couple is very much together as they cuddled side by side in the picture.

The couple recently welcomed their baby boy Aviel Biniyam Shibre and have been living happily as a family of three ever since. Though it was hard for Ariela to adjust to the living conditions in Ethiopia, a matter that became the root of their fights throughout the season, it was revealed in the spin-off that she is learning to take things in stride. The couple has encountered and tackled plenty of problems before, whether it is to do with finances or their varying religious beliefs. Fans have seen the couple go through worse days with Biniyam's estranged wife revealing his history of infidelity.

Since there was no confirmation of a 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell-All, fans were worried if there was an unfortunate reason behind it. Following shortly, many rumours had set in of Ariela moving back to the US when she posted a picture of a shopping bag that appeared to be from an American store in her cryptic post. Fortunately, that was not the case as confirmed in the recent story shared by @90daythemelanated, which showed the couple hanging out with her mother Janice in the frame as well. As the saying goes, all's well that ends well, a line that perfectly sums up Ariela and Biniyam's relationship.

