Are Ben And Ashley From 'Temptation Island' Still Together? Find Out

While fans of dating shows have already been swarmed by a plethora of shows from the genre, Temptation Island has still managed to catch the attention of many fans. Hosted by Mark L Walberg, the show chronicles around four couples who are going through a critical time in their relationship. The show features pairs who are transported to a tropical paradise to join a cast of 24 attractive women and men. As they are living their single life on the island, they are made to decide whether they want to commit to each other or wish to part ways. Temptation Island season 3 just began airing on USA Network. Read on to find out whether Ben and Ashley from Temptation Island are still together:

Read | Where to watch 'Temptation Island' season 3 online? Catch the show on these platforms

Read | Take 'To all the Boys' series trivia quiz to see how well you know the Netflix Original

Are Ben and Ashley from Temptation Island still together?

Ben and Ashley featured in season 2 of Temptation Island. Eight months after leaving her final bonfire with Ben, Ashley Howland compared Temptation Island to summer camp in her interview with Bustle Magazine. She stated that in Temptation Island, where ignorance is bliss, and camp-goers feel like they are the only people in existence. She stated that it felt like they were in a bubble. In her interview, she then revealed that she and Ben are no longer together. The news might come as a complete shocker to many fans because during their time on the island the pair could not keep their eyes, hands and lips off of each other.

Read | 'Love Island' host Caroline Flack remembered by friends on first death anniversary

According to Ashley, what happened was Ben changed. In her interview, she stated that Ben had taken a 360-degree turn and turned into a completely different person. On the show fans too saw Ashley was repeatedly scared by Ben's wide-eyed kindness and optimism, hoping it was sincere. Unfortunately for her, it wasn’t. At the Temptation Island reunion, they both shared more details about their breakup, and it's very clear they don't agree about what happened. Ashley said claimed that he broke up with her after they dated "for like two days," and according to Ben, they ended things after she went home to collect her belongings, saw her ex Casey, and allegedly hooked up with him. Ashley denied the hookup and said they only kissed. Regardless of what went down, the truth is that the pair has separated for good.

From his Instagram handle, it looks like Ben is the father to a baby boy now. On November 2, 2019, he took to his Instagram to introduce the world to his son Jaxon Porter. He also introduced his girlfriend Susan Mckenna to the world in 2019 before their baby was born.

Read | Netflix’s much-anticipated series 'Dota 2' gets a release date; read details

Image Source: Ben Porter and Ashley Howland (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.