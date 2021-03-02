Are Brianne Howey And Julia Roberts Related? Howey Catches Attention As Roberts' Lookalike

As soon as the popular Netflix show Ginny and Georgia premiered on February 24, 2021, viewers plastered social media with two seemingly important questions: Will there be a season 2? And are Brianne Howey and Julia Roberts related? While the first question does make sense, netizens are questioning where the latter came from and if it really stands true. Let's find out.

Also Read - Latest Netflix Releases Coming In March That You Can Add To Your Watch List

Also Read - Ginny And Georgia Ending Explained: Find Out What Happens In The Thrilling Season Finale

Are Brianne Howey and Julia Roberts related?

Brianne Howey and Julia Roberts are not related although it's understandable why people would raise this assumption. Ever since she appeared in The Exorcist, Brianne Howey has been compared to Roberts because of how similar they look. Now that Howey has risen to fame as a lead, the actor has even more sets of eyes and mouth asking her the same question. In fact, a few have even dedicated a number of Reddit threads to point her resemblance to many actors.

Image Source - Reddit

On top of that, her introduction scene where she leans up against the car makes the Julia Roberts reference even more obvious with the recreation of Pretty Woman. Alternatively, many have also claimed that Brianne Howey looks like Julia's niece Emma Roberts, who is popular for her performance as a lead in comedy-horror show Scream Queens. Ironically, Howey has also starred in Scream Queens as a cameo for two episodes, where they both shared screens. Here's what spectators have to say -

I’ve been watching The Exorcist series on Hulu, and could NOT figure out who Brianne Howey (Kat) looked like. Just concluded that it’s a mixture of a slightly older @TheAnnaFaith & a slightly younger Julia Roberts. She’s so gorgeousðŸ˜© just like both of those womenðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/4LpZ0UpgkE — Jessica Fenstamaker (@mortemistress) June 4, 2018

The Julia Roberts look-alike was born and brought up in Pasadena, California before moving to New York to pursue acting school. With more than a decade in the industry, the actress has accumulated a number of popular movies and series under her radar, the most notable being The Passage, Batwoman, Horrible Bosses 2 and Dollface. Though she made her debut in the uber-successful 90210 (Beverly Hills), the actor had to see a fair share of ups and downs before finally landing the role as the female lead in Ginny and Georgia, where she ultimately made her breakthrough. She is currently dating Matt Ziering, a California-based Regulatory advisor, with whom she has completed more than a decade and is in the talks of tying the knot soon.

Also Read - Ginny And Georgia Soundtrack: Check Out All The Songs Featured In Season 1

Also Read - Who Plays Georgia In 'Ginny And Georgia'? Know All Details Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.