Are Bryce And Melissa Still Together? Find Out About This 'MAFS' Couple Here

The eighth season of Married At First Sight is currently on, and the most discussed couple of the current season is Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson who have made headlines ever since they married on-screen. Fans are now in search of hints whether the two are still together or not, and it seems that they are looking forward to making the official vows. Read along to know more about the two and their relationship.

Are Bryce and Melissa still together?

The couple’s relationship has constantly been commented upon and talked about since they tied the knot on-screen on the show. Bryce has also been called out by the relationship expert, John Aiken himself about his behaviour towards Melissa and his toxic masculinity. But even after all this, it seems that the two are ready to officially take the vows, once the show ends.

In an appearance on The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Bryce shared with the hosts that he and Melissa have talked about "making it official" and getting married in a legitimate ceremony. He said, “That's the plan" and the two “want a normal family life,” once all the speculations and talking around their relationship dies down. He also shared that although he hasn’t proposed to Melissa yet, but has already picked out an engagement ring for her. He said, “I'm just waiting for the right time. I've got some big grand plan that doesn't involve Channel Nine”.

According to Marie Claire, the couple was also spotted together in Melbourne, Melissa’s hometown a while ago. The pictures of them together were surfaced online as they went indoor rock climbing in January. Bryce, who is originally from Canberra, also shared pictures of himself from Melbourne.

After their wedding episode was aired, the couple also made a joint live cross from Melbourne, which hinted that they are still together and living in the city. A source of New Idea has shared that the couple has won over their parents and families. The source also added that the two are quite happy together and in love, and planning to get engaged after the show ends at the end of April.

Promo Image Source: Bryce Ruthven's Instagram