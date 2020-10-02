Are Calvin And Moira Still Together? See What Happened After Finale

Calvin and Moira are one of the most popular couples on the Love Island USA season 2. Unfortunately, they were not voted as the most favourite couple of America but the fans are still curious about the relationship between Calvin Love Island and Moira Love Island. A lot of fans have been wondering about are Calvin and Moira still together. For all the fans who want to know about Calvin and Moira Love Island, here are the details about the couple.

Are Calvin and Moira still together?

It has been just a couple of days since the finale of Love Island USA aired. According to StyleCaster.com, Calvin and Moira Love Island are still together. After the Love Island USA season 2 finale, Moira took to her Instagram stories and had shared an adorable picture with Calvin. She had captioned the picture as “We’re back baby.” She also tagged her partner Calvin in the picture. Calvin had also reposted the same image from his account.

Since then the two have been reposting pictures from fans who tagged them and shared pictures of them. They are also sharing adorable pictures of them for their fans on their social media accounts. From the looks of the pictures and current status, one can definitely say that Calvin Love Island and Moira Love Island, as their fans call them on the internet are still together. There has been no official announcement regarding their relationship status but they are likely to be together even after their stint at Love Island USA season 2.

Calvin and Moira Love Island

Moira first coupled with James on the show before coupling with Calvin. After some on-off time with James, Moira decided to recouple with Calvin and the dup stayed together until the third week. They both decided to recouple with new people and as a result, Calvin recoupled with Sher from Casa Amor, while Moira recoupled with Aaron who was a new islander at the villa. Both of those relationships did not work and they recoupled with new people again.

Monica and Calvin got back together again during the fifth week of the show and since then they have been inseparable till the series finale. Calvin and Moira came in third on the second season of Love Island. Justine and Caleb were crowned as the winners while Cely and Johnny came in second. Carrington and Laurel stood at the fourth position.

