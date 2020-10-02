Are Carrington And Laurel Still Together After 'Love Island USA 2' Aired Its Finale?

Love Island USA Season 2 recently saw Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew winning the show. The last episode of the show was aired on September 30th. It has been a week since the show, and many couples have stayed together while many went separate ways. Read on to know whether the Love island couple Carrington and Laurel are still together after the show has ended.

Are Carrington and Laurel still together?

Carrington Rodriguez and Laurel Goldman were one of the top three couples who were known to have good bonds until the very end, however, at the complete end, Carrington and Laurel's relationship had started deteriorating along with Johnny and Cely's. However, according to Bustle, the couple is still together and has intentions to grow stronger as a couple after they have left the show. In the final task on the finale episode, Carrington's speech for Laurel seemed honest and vulnerable as he stated, "To me, you are sheer perfection". He also spoke about how he plans to travel with her and eventually move in with her. Laurel was also seen responding in a positive way while she shared a post on October 1st stating, "Words can’t even describe the emotions I’m feeling right now. This experience not only brought me my handsome man but also along with that so much growth and an amazing new family ... Thank you to everyone who tuned in and watched our time on @loveislandusa. We love you endlessly."

ALSO READ| What Did Johnny Do On 'Love Island'? Here's Why He Received Backlash From Fans

ALSO READ| 'Love Island USA' Season 2: Are Cely And Johnny Still Together?

'Love Island USA' 2020 season 2 highlights

The dating show Love Island USA season 2, is based on the popular reality show in the UK, which also goes by the same name. Love Island season 2 premiered on CBS on August 24. However, season 2 of the show has come to an end with the last episode airing on September 30th. The end of Love Island season 2 showcased the solidifying bonds between Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew. The Love Island 2 episodes could be watched by logging in CBS website or the show can even be viewed from CBS' smartphone app as well.

ALSO READ| When Is 'Love Island 2' Finale? Here's How To Watch Finale Episode

ALSO READ| Are Justine And Caleb Still Together After Winning 'Love Island USA' Season 2?

Promo Image courtesy: Laurel Goldman Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.