Are Dani And Jean Luc Still Together? Find Out About The 'Below Deck' Stars

Are Dan and Jean Luc still together? This question is buzzing in the mind of several Below Deck Sailing Yacht fans. Since the show is currently in its second season and with every new episode, we get to know what is up in the lives of the crew members. But this question is more than important at this moment since Dani recently announced her pregnancy through an Instagram post. But did not reveal who the father is. Hence, fans are eager to know, are Dani and Jean Luc still together?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is currently airing its second season. The Bravo show has been creating stir with every new episode. But the biggest stir was recently created off-camera after Dani Soares took to Instagram and announced her pregnancy. In her Instagram post, Dani wrote, “It’s just you and I little baby”. In the picture, Dani showed off her baby bump in a black crop and bikini bottoms. Take a look at Dani Soares’ Instagram post below.

As mentioned earlier, Dani did not tag anybody in the post. Most importantly, Jean Luc was not tagged in the pregnancy announcement. In last week’s episode, Jean Luc talked about his chemistry with Dani. According to People’s report, Jean Luc said that he is happy to spend time with his crew, but he would rather spend this time with Dani. He further discussed that he never has been in a serious relationship but can definitely see a certain spark in his chemistry with Dani.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 2 filming has already been wrapped, hence there is no way to know if, by the end of the season, Dani and Jean Luc actually ended up dating each other. Recently Dani also appeared on Andy Cohen’s show Watch What Happens Live and spoke about her future with Jean Luc. She said she was a little bit concerned that Jean Luc had never been in a serious relationship before but at this stage in her life that is not what she is looking for and just wanted to have some fun.

IMAGE: DANI SOARES' INSTAGRAM, JEANLUC CERZA LANAUX'S INSTAGRAM

