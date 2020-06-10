Are David And Lana Still Together? '90 Day Fiancé' Star David Reveals Details

90 Day Fiancé is a popular TLC show. It’s spin-off 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, stars David Murphy and his Ukrainian girlfriend Lana. David and Lana got engaged on the season 4 finale. 60-year old David popped the question to 27-year-old Lana and she said, yes.

The TLC conducted a virtual tell-all on June 7, 2020. However, viewers were surprised when the 90 Day Fiancé couple did not show up together. David appeared on the tell-all alone and revealed some very shocking details about their relationship.

ALSO READ | Are Varya and Geoffrey from '90 Day Fiancé' still together? Read on to find out

Are David and Lana still together?

When the 90 Day Fiancé tell-all was conducted, David revealed, that the couple is not together. David siad that lately Lana had stopped responding to his messages, and the couple hadn’t talked to each other in six days. David told the camera, that Lana had agreed that she desired a simple life with him. But, she seemed to have changed her mind.

ALSO READ | Why are Geoffrey and Varya not on the TLC's 90 day Fiance 'tell all'?

Why is the 90 Day Fiancé couple estranged?

The former Las Vegas programmer revealed a shocking truth in the tell-all. He told everyone that his Ukrainian girlfriend, Lana did not deactivate her account on the dating website, on which the couple had met. He revealed that she had failed to do so, although the couple had been dating online for seven long years.

ALSO READ | Are Ed and Rose from '90 Day Fiancé' still together? Read here to know full story

David persistently tried to defend Lana. He said that Lana was not able to operate her iPhone’s keyboard due to her manicure. Hence, she hadn’t deactivated her account. David added that it was uncomfortable for her to operate her iPhone.

David’s fellow castmates on the show were confused and humoured by his obscure statement. But David went on to say that Lana was only using the website to talk to her friends, and not with potential romantic partners. Ed “Big Ed” Brown, who is a fellow cast member on 90 Days Fiancé said that Lana was using David. David was infuriated, when Ed added, that he needed to stop torturing himself.

ALSO READ | Celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti released from prison for 90 days amid COVID-19 scare

90 Day Fiancé - About the show

90 Day Fiancé is an American reality television show. It airs on TLC and follows couples who have applied for or received a K-1 visa. K-1 visa is available only to foreign fiancés of United States citizens. Therefore these couples have ninety days to marry each other. The series started in 2014 and has been renewed for its seventh season now. It currently also has many spin-offs such as 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 days, 90 Day Fiancé: What Now? 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk etc.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.