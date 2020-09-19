Are Derynn And Pretty Ricky Still Together? Here Are Details That Suggest So

Double Shot at Love is an American reality television show where contestants from Jersey Shore DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino are featured. The latest season features 20 girls who compete for Pauly and Vinny’s attention and affection. However, a contestant Derynn Paige met Pretty Ricky and the show saw the two of them bonding together. So many fans of the show have been wondering if the two are still together.

Derynn Paige met Pretty Ricky on Double Shot at Love

Derynn Paige was one of the contestants who was performing to win the attention of Pauly D and Vinny. The show's format allows the cast and contestants to hang out in the city. One of these times, Derynn ended up meeting Pretty Ricky and they bond really well pretty quickly.

Are Derynn and Pretty Ricky still together?

Derynn Paige on her social media handle had stated that viewers will have to wait until next week’s episode to find out about her relationship with Pretty Ricky. In spite of that, the two can be seen flirting with each other on social media platforms. They have been seen posting pictures together and regularly comment on each other’s posts.

This could mean that they are on good terms, even if they are not in a relationship. Recently, Ricky was seen commenting on a cheeky comment on Derynn’s Instagram post, to which she too replied in the same tone. Check out the post and comments below.

Derynn had recently tweeted that she got the real double shot at love on the reality show Double Shot at Love. She did not reveal anything further but in a way announced her relationship status. Check out the tweet below.

I got the real double shot at love #doubleshotatlove — Derynn Paige (@Derynn_Paige) September 18, 2020

On the other hand, Derynn had also retweeted a fan’s tweet. The tweet read that men should take notes from Ricky Rogger for how sweet and cute he is being to Derynn. Check out the tweet below.

.@RickyRogers_ being so sweet to @Derynn_Paige is the cutest. Men, take note! — Stephanie (@stefjaxis) September 18, 2020

Apparently, several fans have been rooting for the two to become a couple. This gave rise to the fans discussing the same on a public forum and making guesses from what they have observed so far. A fan on the forum revealed that the two were seen going on a Facebook live, in which it seemed like the two were in the same apartment. Here is what the user wrote on a public forum:

Image credits: Pretty Ricky Instagram

