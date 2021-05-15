Are Ed And Liz From '90 Day Fiancé' Still Together? Here Are All The Details

Big Ed and Liz are one of the most famous couples from the US reality TV Show 90 Day Fiancé. The show follows the couple who have applied for the K-1 Visa that allows US Citizens to marry their foreign fiances. The couple has to get married within 90 days of submitting the visa application. Ed and Liz have been in the spotlight since the show began airing. Ed is currently seen on the spin-off show 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life. Liz's recent Instagram post, which is now deleted hinted that the couple has broken up, but Ed's latest interview with a media outlet suggests the otherwise.

Are Ed and Liz Still Together?

According to Screenrant, the couple has most probably broken up, but Ed thinks their relationship is still salvageable. Ed and Liz had a rocky start in their relationship. Viewers of the show even commented that their relationship was staged. Ed pursued Liz relentlessly even though she was not interested, but she eventually gave in and agreed to be his girlfriend. Liz wanted to take things slow, whereas Ed went too fast in their relationship. The couple is still together on the show, but Liz's Instagram post, which she has now deleted clearly said that the couple has broken up. According to the website, the caption of Liz's Instagram post read, “Even though our paths have led us our separate ways, you’ll always be a great memory! Enjoy the rest of the season!!!"

According to his interview with US Weekly, Big Ed opened up about his relationship with the much younger Liz. He said that they are in a rough spot right now and that they are working through it. He said that Liz had gotten out of her relationship just two weeks before she began dating him. He also mentioned that he was "excited to have a girlfriend" hence he rushed his relationship along. He also said that he is optimistic that his relationship with Liz will come through.

People who have watched the show, are not much in support of Ed and Liz's relationship and think that it is better if the two went their separate ways. If Liz's Instagram post was anything to go by, she is clearly done and dusted with her ex-boyfriend Ed. Fans are also speculating that regardless of what Ed has said, the couple has officially split.

IMAGE: A still from 90 Day Fiance

