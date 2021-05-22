Are Erik And Virginia Still Together? Here's An Update About 'Married At First Sight' Pair

American reality show Married At First Sight intrigued the audience with its unique format. The participants of this show have been paired by relationship experts and have to marry each other without knowing them. They are to get to know one another only after they tie the knot and adjust as well. Virginia Coombs and Erik Lake participated in the show in its 12th season that aired earlier this year. Fans of the show wanted to know 'are Erik and Virginia still together?'

Are Erik and Virginia still together from Married At First Sight?

According to a report by Distractify, Erik and Virginia in MAFS have faced severe compatibility issues since the beginning of their relationship. Erik is a pilot for a prominent airline and his erratic work hours have often kept him busy. His time issues have compromised his previous relationships. He was married earlier but it did not work out.

Virginia Coombs is a customer experience specialist who hasn't been in a relationship since her last breakup five years ago. She saw her parents' marriage turn to shambles and this has caused her to develop trust issues. The couple has fought every issue that comes their way together and has decided to stick by each other's side. Erik was sure that Virginia is the one for him and also proposed to her with a beautiful ring. They still have differing opinions about having children but are getting to know each other's ideas and aspirations by talking it out.

In the recent episode of the show, Erik and Virginia had a huge fight about training their pet dog, Tex. Virginia was very hesitant about sharing her pet with Erik. She said that she has gotten very close to her dog and loves him dearly. Virginia also was very possessive of her pet. She kept referring to it as 'her' dog which did not sit well with Erik. he tried to convince her that it was his dog as much as it was hers. Later, Virginia says that Erik still does those things she has asked him not to do which irks her sometimes. The two were yelling at each other as well.

Image- A still from Married At First Sight show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.