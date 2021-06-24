Are Lee Sung Kyung And South Korean Rapper Loco Dating? Here's What We Know

Singer-actor Lee Sung Kyung, who often shares photos and videos on social media, recently posted a photo that sparked up dating rumours about her and rapper Loco. On June 22, 2021, fans and followers of Lee Sung Kyung saw her posing against some lush green scenery for a photo, that she shared on her Instagram handle. Around the same time, Loco, a South Korean rapper, also took to social media to post a photo with a rather similar looking backdrop as Lee Sung Kyung’s latest photo posted online.

Lee Sung Kyung and Loco's photos lead to dating speculations

In a now-deleted Instagram story, Loco was seen posing for the camera, with a broad smile on his face and his chin resting on his hands. The scenic greenery visible behind him in the photo, made it seem like it was taken at the same spot where Lee Sung Kyung clicked the recent photo that she shared. This quickly led to both of their fans speculating if the photos were indeed taken at the same location. While some noticed the striking similarities of the yellow flowers behind them in the photos, others pointed out a ‘golden tint’ noticeable in them. Although the greenery in the background was the most evident part of it all to everyone.

Are Loco and Lee Sung Kyung's relationship rumours true?

While netizens continued to wonder if there was romance in the books for Lee Sung Kyung and Loco, neither of the two celebrities had anything to say about any of it. Eventually, it was found that the two Korean stars are going to be seen in an upcoming collaborative project together ‘Duet Mate’ soon. Dingo Music released a teaser video of the same, named Love, on their YouTube channel as well. Posted online on June 24, the 25-seconds long video features the Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo actor and Can't Sleep rapper.

Here's how fans reacted to the collaboration:

The reaction of fans to finding out about this upcoming collaboration has been nothing but joyful. “Loco x Lee Sung Kyung special collaboration teaser and they look so adorable + the vocals,” wrote one fan. Another person was seen obsessing over how cute the two of them looked together, over on Twitter. “They really cute omg,” they wrote. Love by Lee Sung-Kyung and Loco is scheduled to be released on July 4, at 2:30 pm IST.

