Are Lexie And Hamish Still Together? Find Out What Happened To 'Bachelorette' NZ Couple

The ongoing season of The Bachelorette New Zealand has attracted many eyeballs. On March 1, the new season of the show that stars Lexie Brown as the Bachelorette aired its finale episode. Brown stood at the final altar rose ceremony and happily gave her final rose to her suitor Hamish Boyt. Find out are Lexie and Hamish still together?

Are Lexie and Hamish still together?

Following last night’s finale episode, brown gave an interview to The Stuff and said that she felt like the pair had a real and genuine connection. She then spilt some beans as to how things are going between them. She stated that they were planning to move to mount Maunganui, but were still in the process of figuring out the details.

Brown then went on to state that the pair had spent some time exploring New Zealand together and were getting to know each other without the cameras. She stated that the two had been mingling with each other’s families as well. According to The Stuff, Lexie Brown’s season of The Bachelorette was shot in early November, hence now the pair is enjoying the summer together. However, while the season was still being aired, the two had to take precautions to avoid being spotted together in public.

Lexie Brown said that both had altered their appearance to remain incognito when they attended a couple of music festivals, and Hamish Boyt even adopted an alias. Lexie wore a blonde wig while Boyt grew a moustache. After the finale episode aired, Lexie took to her Instagram and posted a stunning video of the couple. Hamish Boyt also took to his Instagram to share pictures with his new fiance.

According to their Instagram handles, the Bachelorette NZ couple shares a love a outdoor adventuring and fishing. Lexie revealed in her interview that the two had gone in Whangarei and had taken the boat out off Oakura and bounced around Cape Reinga, and out to the Hole in the Rock solely for fishing. Fans of this season of The Bachelorette NZ already know that Boyt had come up empty when the pair tried to go fishing and diving during their last Fantasy Date.

