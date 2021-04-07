Are Liam And Georgia From 'MAFS' Still Together? Here Are Details About The Couple

Liam Cooper and Georgia Fairweather participated as a couple on Married at First Sight. They were one of the intruder couples to walk down the aisle on this year's season of the show. The filming of the show wrapped up in November 2020. But are Liam and Georgia from MAFS still together? Rumours of Liam and Georgia from Married at First Sight may have continued their relationship since they finished filming have been going around. Read ahead to know more.

Are Liam and Georgia from MAFS still together?

According to Popsugar, a rumour hinted that there had been a couple swap between Johnny Balbuziente and Georgia Fairweather. Johnny Balbuziente was initially paired with Kerry Knight. But in 2020, Johnny and Georgia shared photographs from The Fantauzzo pool a few days apart from one another on social media. In the next week, they also shared photographs from the Comuna Cantina. However, both being at the same venue could be a coincidence.

In March 2021, Georgia Fairweather along with Liam Cooper was spotted side by side at Brisbane’s Polpetta restaurant. The couple shared a few espresso martinis along with a friend. Later in the same month, The Wash then reported that the couple had split up. The duo arrived at the MAFS reunion separately. During the reunion, Liam Cooper spent more time with groom Sam Carraro than Georgia Fairweather.

However, there is no official confirmation on Liam Cooper and Georgia Fairweather’s relationship status. All we know is that during the final commitment ceremony, both stated it felt like they had known each other for years and were smitten with one another. They stated that they liked each other's company.

More about Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight is a reality show that follows the lives of four Australian couples. In the show, strangers are paired together by experts and are unofficially married. These couples are in a ground-breaking experiment as they meet for the first time at their wedding. They look forward to the honeymoon, they meet the in-laws and later set up their home. During this process, they get to know one another more deeply.

