Are Matt And Rachael Still Together? Read Here To Know About Duo's Relationship

The Bachelor's Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell enjoy a massive fan following among fans and viewers. With the 25th season of The Bachelor coming to an end, people have begun wondering, are Matt and Rachael still together? Read on to find out about the fate of Matt James and the woman who got James' rose, Rachael Kirkconnell.

Are Matt and Rachael still together?

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell’s much-loved relationship has come to an end. Matt revealed on After the Final Rose that they've called it quits, just days after viewers saw the couple confess their love for each other and leave The Bachelor 2021 in a committed relationship. Matt announced during the After the Final Rose episode that he and Rachael had broken up following the shooting of The Bachelor and Rachael's racism controversy. As a result, Matt and Rachael are no longer together.

Matt James opens up about his breakup

In the episode, Matt told host Emmanuel Acho that after The Bachelor ended, the couple was happy and enjoying their new relationship bliss for a short time. However, after a while, pictures of Rachael emerged on the Internet in which she was seen attending an Antebellum party in 2018 dressed in a Native American outfit, which prompted people to label her as a racist and started facing backlash from the internet. Matt initially dismissed them as rumours and defended his girlfriend, but things changed when Rachael publicly apologised for her racist actions.

Matt told Acho that after her public apology, he had to take a step back to check on himself because he knew he wanted to take a step back for both of their sakes. He went on to say that it was at that point that he knew Rachael may not understand what it's like to be a Black person in America. He went on to say that he and Rachael are no longer together and that he is allowing his ex-girlfriend to learn and develop in her own time. Even though his feelings for Rachael are still strong, he told the host, "If you don't understand that anything like that is problematic in 2018, there's a lot of me you won't understand, and it's as plain as that." He admitted that the split was difficult for him.