Are Memphis And Christmas Together? Find Out If The 'Big Brother' Stars Are A Couple

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott were recently featured on Big Brother’s season 22. The CBS reality show’s latest season was concluded on October 22 and fans have been following their favourite housemates on social media ever since. However much to everyone’s surprise relationship rumours were sparked between Memphis and Christmas in November, just after the season was concluded. The two were photographed hanging out in a bar in Florida in November. Find out “Are Memphis and Christmas together?"

Read | CBS announces Big Brother season 23 will return before starting season 22's finale episode

Memphis and Christmas dating

Are Memphis and Christmas together?

The pair did confirm their relationship to Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. Christmas stated that she was not looking for a relationship but falling in love with Memphis was a wild experience for her. She stated that the pair had reverse-engineered how society promotes falling in love. She said that both former Big Brother contestants got to know one another through real conversations, and had built a lot of trust with each other.

Read | How 'Enola Holmes' star Sam Claflin felt playing big brother to 'Superman' and 'Eleven'?

The pair has not posted a number of pictures on their Instagram handle, letting the world know that they are indeed together. In a recent post, the 38-year-old wrote in the caption, “Love is not found, it’s built. Before moving into the Big Brother house, Memphis had told ET in another interview that he wanted to entertain the fans with a showmance with Christmas but was dating someone else at the time. Both television personalities have children from their previous relationships. Hence, it is clear that they had a lot in common.

Read | 'Big Brother: All-Stars' cast under fire for mocking Ian Terry’s autism

Christmas Abbott's was arrested in 2018?

The 38-year-old former Big Brother star Christmas Abbott is a competitive CrossFit athlete and the owner of CrossFit Invoke gym in Raleigh, North Carolina. According to a report in News Observer, Christmas was arrested in Tampa, Florida, in August 2018. The report goes on to state that Christmas Abbott was arrested because she had attacked a woman who was allegedly having a relationship with the father of Abbott’s then-unborn baby.

Read | '20 years ago today, this happened': Priyanka Chopra celebrates Miss World crowning

At the time of the incident, Christmas was 8 months pregnant at the time and was arrested on August 18, 2018, after she had repeatedly rammed her Mercedes SUV into a parked Honda sedan. The parked car was owned by Samantha Jane Morse of Tampa, the woman who was alleged of having a relationship with her then-boyfriend Benjamin Bunn. The report state that Abbott was charged with criminal mischief greater than $1,000 for a third-degree felony.

Image Source: Memphis Garrett & Christmas Abbott (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.