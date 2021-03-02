Are Paget And Ciara Still Together? Will Georgia Make It To Their Wedding Guest List?

Last year, former castmates of Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Paget Berry and Ciara Duggan announced on their social media handles that they're getting engaged. The two were romantically involved even before the shoot of season one and have been together for four years now. Fans and castmates alike celebrated their relationship online when they came out with the engagement news. However, not much is known about their relationship since then. Are Paget and Ciara still together? Read to find out.

Are Paget and Ciara still together? Who will be invited to their wedding?

Yes, the two are still together and are getting ready for the big day. Though the two have been a little hush about their personal lives on social media lately, their castmates do give updates about them every now and then on and off the record. Since Paget and Ciara now serve in different charters, they might not be able to get enough time to spend with each other, hence the inactiveness on social media. But they've assured that nothing is or can slow down their sailing ship. The two will celebrate five years soon, having met each other when Paget was assigned by Ciara's parents to teach them about sailing.

While talking about their wedding and who would make it to their guests' list, Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Captain Glenn Shephard told US Magazine that he's affirmative that most of the crewmates must have received the invitation. The only exception is Georgia who had previously hit on Paget during season 1 knowing well enough that he's with Ciara.

But Ciara had continued her friendship with Georgia even after learning about her problematic behaviour so that might say something about the invitation too. Upon being asked if he would like to officiate their wedding, Captain said that he doesn't know if that will happen, either way, he's planning to be there and is ready to celebrate the couple. He had only nice things to say about the couple as he described them and their relationship as, "always having fun together."

