Are Pauly And Nikki Still Together? Learn More About The Reality TV Stars' Love Life

Fans of the American dating reality show Double Shot at Love, first saw reality stars, Nikki Hall and Pauly DelVecchio in the season one of the show. Nikki and Pauly's relationship went through a roller coaster ride in the first season of the dating reality show. Fans saw that at the end of Double Shot at Love, season 1, Pauly DelVecchio (Pauly D) decided to end things with his love interest Derryn Paige.

Read | Charlie Kaufman's movies are a treat for cinephiles, here's proof

Following his decision fans thought that he had probably decided to pursue his relationship with Nikki Hall, but sadly Pauly D had different plans. He declared that he wanted to remain single for a while. Pauly's decision made a heartbroken Nikki leave the dating reality show’s set in tears. However, recently it appears as though the pair might have rekindled their romance. Find out, “Are Pauly and Nikki still together?”

Read | 'Drew Barrymore Talk Show' to reunite her with 'Charlie's Angels' co-stars Diaz & Liu

Are Pauly and Nikki still together?

In a report on Cheatsheet, it has been mentioned that Pauly and Nikki might be back together. The report further claimed that the couple has been together for at least a year. The report further states that it appears as though the couple has been quarantining together as well.

Read | Charlie Kaufman movies that you can binge-watch this weekend, see list

Here are a few pieces of evidence that confirm the report. Nikki Hall was recently spotted in DelVecchio’s kitchen or living room. The reality star is reportedly shooting all of her Instagram lives in DelVecchio’s home. In some of these live streams, if fans listen carefully they will be able to hear DelVecchio talking in the background.

Read | What happened to Charli D'Amelio's nose? Nose job rumours put to rest after IG Live

The 27-year-old reality TV star Nikki Hall also posted a story on her Instagram handle recently and fans were quick to spot Pauly D’s Los Angeles home in the background. A 2019 report in TMZ had stated that Pauly and Nikki had decided to give their relationship another chance.

It was further reported that the 40-year-old Pauly DelVecchio was spotted getting cosy with Nikki in October 2019, when he was in the DJ booth in the Avalon nightclub in Hollywood. The report claimed that the couple was seen flirting and kissing in the club.

Read | Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson drama: Find out what led to a Twitter war between the two

Pauly D & Nikki Instagram Updates

The couple has kept their personal life very private, as they haven't shared any images with each other on their Instagram handle. Nikki Hall mostly shares her modelling pictures while Paul D shares pictures from the party's he was a DJ in. Pauly D is also a fitness enthusiast. Here are some of the best posts from Pauly DelVecchio and Nikki Hall's Instagram handles.

Promo Image Source: Paul D & Nikki Hall (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.