Are Reza And Adam Still Together? Find Out If Adam Had Cheated On Reza

The American reality television show Shahs of Sunset has gathered quite the fan following ever since it debuted on Bravo TV in 2012. The show follows a group of Persian Americans living in the posh locale of Beverly Hills. Fans get to follow around several interesting characters on the show as they are trying to juggle careers, social life and relationships along with family and traditions. Season 8 of Shahs of Sunset featured some very intense storylines, one of them being the complications on Reza and Adams relationship. Find out: Are Reza and Adam still together?

Read | Did 'The Bachelor' host Chris Harrison write a novel? Find out

Are Reza and Adam still together?

Season 8 of Shahs of Sunset in 2020 was off to a dramatic start. Viewers were well aware of the rumours are swirling that Adam Neely may have cheated on husband Reza Farahan while he was away from home. During season 8 of the show, the couple is still together, despite the drama that ensued while filming the season. However, now that it has been a year since the season, many fans are curious to know if this couple really did make it out of the season together, after the cheating rumours that surfaced last year.

Fans of the Shahs of Sunset will be thrilled to know that despite the cheating rumours from season 8 and Reza contemplating getting divorced in season 7, the pair is still together. The 48-year-old reality television star recently posted some pictures with husband Adam Neely on January 1, 2021. The pair seems to be happy together in these pictures.

Read | Victoria The Bachelor was arrested? Contestant speaks out about her mugshot pictures

Cheating rumours against Adam

In a clip from the show’s season 8, uploaded on Bravo TV’s official YouTube channel, fans see that the Shahs of Sunset cast member Destiney Rose heard from her friend Ali Ashouri that Adam Neely was getting frisky while Reza Farahan was out of town. Rose states that her friend informed her that Adam had played a naked Jenga game with a bunch of his friends, while Reza was out of town. After their brief discussion, Mike Shouhed and Rose then told Reza about these rumours. Much to the surprise of many fans, Faharan was cool as a cucumber on the outside.

Read | Who is Brittany From The Bachelor? Who are are the new The Bachelor contestants?

He even told them that he was happy they came to him and discussed their concerns. Reza then tells the cameras, “None of this makes sense to me right now. Is my husband cheating on me and I’m the only idiot in the room who doesn’t know what’s going on, and all my friends are laughing behind my back?” Although the show did not reveal whether or how Reza confronted Adam about this.

Read | The Bachelor's Tyler Cameron takes Matt James for a bikini wax

However, in an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Reza recently told Andy that it was a big surprise to him when he learned his husband was playing strip Jenga games with other men. The Shahs of Sunset cast member later clarified that the pair’s relationship is not ‘open’ in any way, hence, this kind of behaviour would be unacceptable. Reza then said that the conversation opened up Pandora’s box for the couple and admitted that he couldn’t reveal how they dealt with it.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.