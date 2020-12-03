Are Shanley And Chris Still Together? All About The 'Are You The One?' Season 1 Couple

Are You The One? is one of the popular dating/relationship reality TV series that first aired on MTV in 2014. In the show, singles were paired with their perfect match based on their psychological study as well as some algorithm by relationship experts. The couple who stayed together till the end of the show would then get an opportunity to win a $1 million cash prize. One of the most memorable pair from the first season was Shanley McIntee and Chris Tolleson. Ever since Are You the One? season 1 and 2 feartured on Netflix, fans of the show simply have one question on their mind, that is - 'Are Shanley and Chris still together?'

ALSO READ| Miley Cyrus Addresses Divorce With Liam Hemsworth, Says They 'never Would Have Married'

Are Shanley and Chris still together?

Shanley McIntee and Chris T were one of the memorable couples on the show as the duo deferred the show's algorithm, and stayed together till the very end of the show, even after they were not each other's perfect match, as announced by the relations experts on the show. Shanley McIntee was recently seen on Season 6 cast reunion. Meanwhile, Chris T was seen paired with Paige on the show, but he insisted on staying by Shanley's side throughout the show. However, after the show ended, Chris and Stanley's relationship didn't work out. Chris is an Air Force veteran who also owns a car dealership along with his friend. He also has a fishing-specific Instagram handle, while his main Instagram profile is in a private mode.

According to Distractify portal, in the reunion episode, the duo clarified that the distance killed their relationship and they couldn't power through the long-distance relationship system. Chris is now committed to his longtime girlfriend Jamie, and they share two children together. Shanley is currently in a relationship with Cameron Porras.

ALSO READ| Gigi Hadid's Ex Tyler Cameron Spends Quality Time With Instagram Model Ireland Borba?

Are You The One? is a reality show which started airing in 2014. The show was produced by MTV and has had 8 seasons since. The show is now available on Netflix, but people can only watch the first two seasons on the platform. The show focuses on helping the contestants find their significant other while competing with each other at a selected destination for 10 weeks.

ALSO READ| Christopher Nolan Sends Message For Indian Fans Ahead Of Tenet Release, Shares Excitement

ALSO READ| Are You The One Season 1 Cast: List Of All The Participants In This Love Reality Show

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.