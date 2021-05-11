Are Tayshia And Zac Still Together In 2021? Know More About This 'Bachelorette' Couple

Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark were one of the most celebrated couples of Bachelorette Season 23. Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark got engaged at the end of Bachelorette season 23. There have been several rumours of Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark’s split, for the people wondering are Tayshia and Zac still together in 2021? Here’s everything you need to know.

Are Tayshia and Zac still together in 2021?

According to a report by People, Adams in an interview said that he and Tayshia are dating each other while being engaged. Adam also highlighted the fact that Tayshia is not at all thinking about ending the relationship despite frequently being asked whether they are still together. Later on, Tayshia also put an Instagram story where she addressed all the rumours circulating around that she is not wearing the ring. In the Instagram story, she said, "There's always weird rumours circulating around that I'm not wearing my ring and that Zac and I are broken up. I don't know what is happening, but you guys, I was holding my phone with my left hand."

Image: Tayshia Adams' Instagram

Furthermore, she added, "But ironically enough as I was showing my hand maybe a week and a half ago, my ring was literally swinging around my finger, and a lot of you messaged me like, 'Don't lose your ring!' Well, I was in L.A. for a hot minute and was able to finally drop off my ring and get it sized. So yes, ironically, it was my right hand in my Story, but I also just got my ring sent in to be cleaned and sized, finally — it's been, like, six months since I've had it. So I should have it again maybe tomorrow or Wednesday. Everything is good on this forefront. Thank you so much for being concerned, but we're good. We're chilling."

Zac Clark and Tayshia Adams have no immediate plans to tie the knot. In several interviews, they have clarified that they are together but haven’t decided on the wedding date yet. According to a report by Page Six, it was even reported that Tayshia and Kaitlyn Bristowe will host the next season of Bachelorette.

Promo Image: Zac Clark's Instagram

