Are Todd And Natalie Dating? All You Need To Know About Vlog Squad Members

Time and again fans have speculated that the YouTube star David Dobrik might be romancing his assistant and long time best friend Natalie. However, the duo has been consistently denying the dating rumours. But, it seems as though they were telling the truth because lately Dobrik’s assistant Natalie Mariduena is being linked to another Vlog Squad member, Todd Smith. Find out, “Are Todd and Natalie dating?”

Are Todd and Natalie dating?

The answer to this is 99 per cent yes. The speculations about Natalie and Todd started when the 26-year-old Smith sent a series of texts to Mariduena and David Dobrik in the usual Vlog Squad fashion stuck on a billboard to embarrass Todd. In the now-infamous texts, Smith asked Mariduena if he could spend the night and cuddle, telling her, "U break my heart," "I feel like I ruined my shot w u lol," and "I'm falling out of love w u."

Following these thirsty messages, Natalie and Todd featured together in a video which was posted on Toddy Smith’s YouTube channel. The video was posted in February 2017 and was titled we have something to tell you. The misleading title made many fans imagine that the two might have decided to make their relationship public. However, all they did was explain was the ‘texts on the billboard’ prank was set up and executed.

The two often feature in each other’s Instagram handles and the captions often seem to tease that Natalie and Todd might just be dating. In fact, Todd’s Instagram suggests that the two might have been dating since 2019. On Natalie’s birthday in December 2019, Todd posted a picture with the 23-year-old and in the captions asked her to be his girlfriend. On Dobrik’s vlogs, time and again Todd has been expressing his strong feelings for Natalie.

Todd was caught on camera, sneaking out of Natalie’s room

In Feb.2020, Dobrik posted a video called SURPRISING, MY ASSISTANT, WITH A PUPPY. In the vlog Dobrik caught Toddy Smith sneaking out of Natalie Mariduena's bedroom the following morning. In the video, Natalie can be heard saying,” Go, go," as she pushes him out the front door.

Todd Smith made a song for Natalie

The final nail in the coffin would be the fact that Todd actually made a song for Natalie called Natalina. The song has been appreciated by Vlog Squad fans and Spotify listeners worldwide. In one of David’s vlogs, Todd revealed that he had asked Natalie’s permission before penning the song down. In the music video of Natalina, vlog squad member Jason appears in the end. Jason looks at the camera and urges Natalie to give Todd a chance. Hence there is a good 99 per cent chance that Natalie and Todd Smith are dating.

Promo Image Source: Todd Smith & Natalie Noel (Official Instagram)

