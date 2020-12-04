'Are You The One' Season 1: Chris-Paige To Joey-Brittany, Where Are They Now? Check Out

The first season of Are You the One premiered more than six years ago on MTV featuring 20 contestants on the TV reality show. From getting married to following their dreams, the participants must have done it all. While some stayed away from the limelight, others shared their life updates on social media for fans and followers. We have mentioned everything about the whereabouts of Are You the One couples. Check out:

Here is what Are You the One matches are up to

Chris Tolleson and Paige

Among other Are You the One cast, Chris Tolleson did not stay together with Shanley or Paige for long. He has been active on social media running a fishing page on Instagram. Meanwhile, Paige also uses the platform, but has a private account.

Dre McCoy and Simone Kelly

According to InTouch, Dre McCoy deleted his IG handle after meeting Simone. Through his Twitter, he seemed busy working. Moreover, earlier, he was reportedly acting in theatre productions in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Simone became famous on MTV. She appeared in three seasons of The Challenge- Battle of the Exes II, Rivals III, and Dirty 30. Earlier, she also starred in the short film Happy Hour in 2017, while trying her hands at acting.

Adam Kuhn and Shanley McIntee

Adam Kuhn, who found Shanley as his perfect match, maintained his on-screen presence. Besides appearing in The Challenge- Battle of the Exes II, he partnered with Shanley for Are You the One: Second Chances. Later on, he started dating model Sara. On the other hand, Shanley McIntee gained popularity on Instagram as an influencer, promoting various brands.

Ryan Malaty and Jessica Perez

Ryan Malaty split with Jessica Perez and started his on-screen career as AfterBuzz TV host for Game of Thrones discussions. He also featured in Netflix projects like Reality High. Meanwhile, Jessica got married and is a mother to two kids.

Chris Scali and Jacy Rodriguez

After being a part of Are You the One with Jacy, he returned to his previous career. He also worked on WOMME app. On the other side, Jacy Rodriguez maintained her social media presence. As of December 2020, Jacuy has over 22,000 followers on Instagram.

Ethan and Amber Diamond

Ethan and Amber Diamond became one of the rare couples who stayed together. Now, they are parents to two adorable children. They have been leading normal lives in the corporate world.

Dillan Ostrom and Coleysia Chestnut

Dillan Ostrom and Coleysia Chestnut did not stay together for long. Later on, he got into fitness and appeared in Brunch So Hard series. Meanwhile, Coleysia settled in Alabama, away from the limelight.

John Jacobs and Ashleigh Morghan

After finding Ashleigh as his perfect match, John Jacobs appeared in The Challenge: Battle of the Exes II. He started working on his career as a stand-up comedian later. On the other hand, Ashleigh Morghan strived for an acting career and played several small roles.

Joey Dillon and Brittany Baldassari

Joey Dillon parted his ways from social media. However, he has been working on multiple businesses. Earlier this year, he launched the Green Life Campaign for homeless vets. Meanwhile, his match Brittany stayed in the limelight. She appeared in various shows and worked as a sports reporter for Boston’s 7News.



Wes Buckles and Kayla Lusby

Wes Buckles stayed out of the limelight. After the series, he worked in the pharmaceutical industry. On the contrary, Kayla worked as a TV reporter in New Orleans.

