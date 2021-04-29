Arjun Kapoor Steps Out Of His Comfort Zone In 'Star Vs Food' Latest Episode; Read Review

The next in the line of Star vs Food episodes sees Arjun Kapoor step outside of his comfort zone and into the sweltering temperatures of the kitchen of Chef Gulaam Gouse Deewani's The Butler and the Bayleaf restaurant in Mumbai, where he learned how to make Chapli Kebab and Lal Maas from scratch. It can be observed that Arjun Kapoor's latest episode sees him use humour to hide his discomfort since, for a change, he is cooking food instead of eating it. Wondering how did Arjun Kapoor fair in what one can say was his first tryst with the culinary arts? Read on to know a handful of thoughts on the same.

The review of Arjun Kapoor's latest Star vs Food episode

Like Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was on the premiere episode of the Discovery+ Series, Arjun Kapoor can be seen taking on the challenge with a reasonable degree of enthusiasm and gusto. Additionally, much like in the case of Kareena, Arjun Kapoor can be seen warming up to the act of cooking, which he describes as sort of therapeutic towards the show's end. So, one can say that in terms of the story arc, the two episodes share similar beats, but the Arjun Kapoor episode, much like the dish that he creates in the end, is a fresh spin on the archetypical non-cook turns chef episode format that is already seen and loved by many.

At one point, the chef says that the dish that they are going to make is a basic Indian dish with a contemporary twist, which are also the words that one can use for the episode as the twist in this episode is courtesy of Arjun Kapoor, who has added his own flavour and zest to the episode, thanks to the humour that has been outpouring out of him out of a space of pure discomfort. Arjun Kapoor would go on to add the much welcome zest to the episode with his own style of humour and the occasional jabs that he can be heard taking at people throughout the course of the episode. So, long story short, up until the time Arjun Kapoor and the chef can be seen cooking the aforementioned meat-based dishes in the frame, the episode can be termed as a spicy affair, so to speak.

But, things do take a turn, and not necessarily for the better, when two well-known members of Arjun Kapoor's family, namely Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, make their entry as guests. Sanjay can be heard sharing yet another anecdote from the time Arjun was on his binge-eating spree and can be heard discussing who is the fussiest foodie in the Kapoor family. It is soon revealed that it is Arjun's own father, Boney, who is quite particular about food. Additionally, Sanjay Kapoor can be heard revealing that Anil Kapoor is, in fact, a food stealer, as he will simply pick up food from other people's dishes as and when the extended Kapoor family chooses to dine together. Apart from a handful of tidbits that were revealed by Sanjay and Arjun, this particular section of the episode was rather bland.

About Star vs Food

Star vs Food episodes see actors and famous personalities from the entertainment industry attempt cooking for what is believed to be for the very first time in a long while for them. As far as Star vs Food's release date is concerned, the premiere episode, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, and two others, including the one featuring her Ki & Ka co-star, Arjun Kapoor, is already available for streaming on Discovery+. More details regarding upcoming episodes will be shared with the reader as and when they are made available.