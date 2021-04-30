Army Of The Dead Character Posters Featuring Huma Qureshi & Others Out

Army of the Dead is an upcoming zombie heist action film on Netflix. Directed by Zack Snyder, it has an ensemble cast. The trailer of the movie was released a couple of weeks ago and has excited the fans. Now, the makers have shared character posters.

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead gets 12 new character posters

Zack Snyder has shared a dozen new posters for Army of the Dead characters. It has the shiny Las Vegas vibe with a pinch of horror. The filmmaker also provided a short detail about the crew. Check out the posters below along with the character description.

Dave Bautista as Scott Ward, Founder of Las Vengeance

Ana de la Reguera as Cruz, Fearless right-hand of Scott

Omari Hardwick as Vanderohe, the Philosopher

Matthias Schweighöfer as Ludwig Dieter, the Safecracker

Tig Notaro as Marianne Peters, the Pilot

Nora Arnezeder as Lily, the Coyote

Ella Purnell as Kate Ward, the Estranged Daughter

Huma Qureshi as Geeta, the Determined Mother

Raúl Castillo as Mikey Guzman, the Influencer

Samantha Win as Chambers, Guzman's Formidable Companion

Theo Rossi as Burt Cummings, the Enforcer

Richard Cetrone as Zeus, the King

Images' Source: ZackSnyder Twitter

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead takes place after a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and abandoned from the rest of the world. Then a casino boss approaches a former zombie war hero with a proposition. Break into the zombie-infested quarantined area to grab $200 million from a vault before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. The war hero agrees to do the job and assembles a team of heist experts. They go on this lethal mission facing Alpha zombies.

The story is by Zack Snyder, who also co-wrote it with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. The project is produced by Deborah Snyder, Wesly Coller, and Zack. The cast also includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Michael Cassidy, Chelsea Edmundson, and Steve Corona. Army of the Dead will arrive in selected theatres and on Netflix on May 21, 2021. A prequel series and an animated show are also in development.

Promo Image Source: ZackSnyder Twitter

