Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Sunil Grover & Others Join Hands In New Reality Comedy Series

Streaming giant Amazon Prime Video is all set to release the local version of its highly popular international series LOL, titled LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse. The upcoming comedy reality show boasts of Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi as its celebrity hosts, along with a list of stellar performers including several television personalities like Sunil Grover & Gaurav Gera and social media sensations such as Kusha Kapila & Mallika Dua. Bankrolled by SOL, LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse will premiere on the streamer on April 30, 2021.

LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse release date and cast announced

After teasing the announcement of the Lage Raho Munna Bhai co-stars Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi's latest collaboration on their social media handles, Amazon Prime Video finally revealed that the actor-duo is all set to reunite for a reality comedy show. LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse is the Indian version of LOL, originally developed in Japan, followed by its adaptations in other countries such as Australia, Mexico, Canada, Germany and Italy. The upcoming six-episode unscripted show will be made available to stream on Amazon Prime Video from April 30 and it stars 10 celebrity comedians as performers.

The LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse cast includes Sunil Grover, Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastava, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua and Suresh Menon. The reality comedy show will pit them against each other for six consecutive hours and ensure that while they make others laugh, they themselves shouldn't even giggle at the jokes. The last contestant to sport a straight-face throughout the show will take home the grand prize.

In an interview with PTI, Boman Irani spoke about hosting the show and expressed his excitement about taking up the role alongside Arshad Warsi. He said, "I am delighted that with LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse, I get to be a part of a show that offers comedy in a fresh new avatar. The Indian audiences love comedy, and with an entirely unique format with ten of India’s most hilarious comedians, this show is power-packed with absolute insanity, laughter and entertainment. It’s always fun to work with Arshad and I am certainly looking forward to experiencing all the madness alongside him."

On the other hand, Warsi was also all-praise about his co-host as he joined hands with him for LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse to not only host the show but also play the role of referees in the competition. He told PTI, "Be it Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., Lage Raho Munna Bhai or Jolly L.L.B, I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Boman and I am delighted to be collaborating with him again for LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse. Boman and I are tasked with keeping a close eye on the ten contestants who will be coming under one roof only with one intention – to be the last one laughing. I can’t wait to see what these talented comedians come up with and how far they’ll go to take home the prize. I am certain that the audiences will love this quirky format Amazon Prime Video is bringing to India after its success across Europe, South America and other Asian countries."