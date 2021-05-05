Arshad Warsi Opens Up On How Boman Irani "humiliates" Him The Most

Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani have known each other for many years and have collaborated in several movies in the past. The two actors are coming together once again in LOL Hasse Toh Phasse on Amazon Prime. Both the actors have recently opened up about the show in an interview with Bollywood Bubble and shared a few intriguing details about the same. While each of the actors shared their own take of the show, Arshad Warsi talked about how nobody has “humiliated” him more than Boman Irani.

Arshad Warsi humiliated by Boman Irani?

LOL Hasse Toh Phasse is the new comedy show on the OTT platform which will see various comedians participating in it, and actors Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani have both been actively promoting the show. During the course of their interview, Boman said that he only laughs at Arshad’s jokes because he wants to be “polite”, while Arshad replied by saying that the former does not understand any of his jokes. Arshad also made a comic quip about how he suspects that Amazon Prime has brought him on board only to get “humiliated”.

The jovial banter between the two actors continued as Boman said that Arshad is not a “good sport” and does not take jokes on himself well. Arshad then went on to say that nobody humiliates him more than Boman, to which the latter replied by making yet another joke on Warsi. He said that the better part of the show was that the actors were served with good food, which made Arshad silent while eating that “spared” them of their banters.

Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani have worked in quite a few hit films together, including Munnabhai MBBS and its sequel, Jolly LLB and more. They have been praised for their comic chemistry on-screen and are both known to have played several comedy roles during the course of their respective careers. Boman is currently getting set to star in 83, which is based on the life of cricketer Kapil Dev. On the other hand, Arshad Warsi will be seen performing in Bachchan Pandey starring Akshay Kumar.