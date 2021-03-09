As 'Bombay Begums' Premieres To Good Reviews, Netflix Muses On 'real Begums'

Bombay Begums released on Netflix on the occasion of International Women's Day, March 8. The drama series has been acquiring positive reviews from netizens and critics. Following Bombay Begums' release, the official Instagram handle of Netflix shared a post dedicated to the 'real begums'. Sharing a lovely picture of Bombay Begums' cast, the streaming platform said, "It’s right what they say - real begums fix each other’s crowns".

In this Instagram post, Netflix shared a still featuring Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and Aadhya Anand. While Pooja, Amruta and Plabita posed sitting on the couch and table, Shahana and Aadhya stood next to them. Netflix India also penned a beautiful caption dedicated to the 'real begums'.

Netflix's note for the 'real begums'

It’s right what they say - real begums fix each other’s crowns.

From finding a room of your own, to claiming your space in a room that never saw you as an equal. From losing your way in love, to the privilege of falling in love. It’s a wild journey, isn’t it? One slip of the crown, and your empire crumbles around you. Sometimes, the world isn’t kind to you -- that’s just the way it is -- but it gets easier when you have someone believe in you, even if it takes a while to get there. After all, what good is a dream when you don’t have your friends to share it with?

Fans' reactions

Several netizens commented on the post and shared their views on Bombay Begums' plot. One of the users wrote, "Awesome series . Well acted by alll... seriously seeing pooja bhatt after long long gap .. she is awesome", while another added, "Had a great time last night with the bombay begums". Another fan commented, "Loved it! This the power that every woman has". Check out some more reactions below.

Bombay Begums is written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava. It follows the lives of five women living in the city of Mumbai. Bombay Begums on Netflix marks Pooja Bhatt's comeback on screen and stars Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand and Rahul Bose.

