As FRIENDS Reunion Drops, Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh, Riddhima Kapoor Go All Heart

May 27, 2021, was no less than a historic moment for NBC's popular series FRIENDS' fans as a special episode of the cast's reunion was dropped. Like many other 90s kids, a handful of celebrities from the Indian film fraternity also watched the FRIENDS Reunion episode. And, they took to the story session of their verified social media handles to expresses their excitement; Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni are a few to name.

Indian celebs watch FRIENDS Reunion; go all heart

Interestingly, actor Kajal Aggarwal shared a snap on her Instagram's story session, which sees a TV screen showing the iconic door of Monica's apartment. It also read, "17 years later". Instagramming the story, Aggarwal tagged the cast members and added funny GIFs of six lead characters. To conclude, she hashtagged "best", "nostalgia" and "laughed until we cried". On the other hand, actor Keerthy Suresh shot a video from the special episode and shared it on her story. However, late actor Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Sahani shared a collage of two pictures, showing then-and-now of FRIENDS. She added three hearts as the caption.

More about FRIENDS Reunion episode

As mentioned earlier, the much-hyped FRIENDS Reunion special episode was released on May 27, 2021, worldwide, on various streaming platforms. Note, for the Indian audience, the episode is available exclusively for ZEE5 subscribers. The 104-minute reunion special is an unscripted show that brought back Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as themselves. They relived their stint on the show as Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller.

Seated on the trademark orange sofa from the show, against the backdrop of the fountain where they grooved to the title song before every episode, the group opened up with host James Corden. The lead cast took a trip down memory lane, reliving anecdotes from on and off the camera over the 10 years that the show ran, from 1994 to 2004. They also recreated memorable scenes and shared trivia. The episode also revisited the footage of some of the best scenes of the show.

IMAGE: STILL FROM FRIENDS REUNION EPISODE

