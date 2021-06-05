As 'Kim's Convenience' Comes To An End, Here Are More Shows Based On Asian Characters

Kim's Convenience starring Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Jean Yoon, Andrea Bang, Simu Liu, Andrew Phung, and Nicole Power, ran for five successful seasons. However, the show got cancelled after one of the creators Ins Choi decided to quit the show. The producers of Kim's Convenience decided that the show will not be renewed for the sixth season and that Kim's convenience season 5 will be the last season.

Now that the makers have announced that Kim's Convenience season 5 will be the end of the show, here are a few more shows, based on Asian characters, that you can watch instead of Kim's Convenience.

1) Killing Eve

Killing Eve is a show that revolves around, Eve Polastri who is a part of the British Secret Service. She is fired from MI5 but is soon recruited by MI6. Her adventures after she crosses paths with an international assassin who calls herself Villanelle form the rest of the story. The show stars Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, and Darren Boyd amongst many others. The show has a total of 3 seasons as of June 2021.

2) Fresh off the Boat

Fresh off the Boat revolves around the Huangs, a Taiwanese-American family with Louis and Jessica, and their children Eddie, Emery, and Evan, and Louis's mother, Jenny. They try to figure out life in Orlando, Florida, and this makes for their story. The show features Hudson Yang, Randall Park, Constance Wu, Forrest Wheeler, Ian Chen, and Lucille Soong as the main characters.

3) Never Have I Ever

Never Have I Ever follows the story of Devi Vishwakumar, a teenager of Indian descent living in the USA. Devi struggles as she figures out life with her strict brown mother and a high school where she desperately wants to be regarded as 'cool'. The show is preparing for its second season and stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Darren Barnet, Ramona Young, and

Lee Rodriguez in notable roles.

4) Little Mosque on the Prairie

Little Mosque on the Prairie revolved around the Muslim community in the fictional prairie town of Mercy, Saskatchewan in Canada. The show featured Zaib Shaikh, Carlo Rota, Sheila McCarthy, Sitara Hewitt, Manoj Sood, and Arlene Duncan amongst many others. The show aired from January 9, 2007, until April 2, 2012, for six seasons.

5) Into the Badlands

Into the Badlands is set in a post-apocalyptic world approximately 500 years in the future where war has left civilization in ruins. The story revolved around a territory known as the Badlands, which has its own rules. The show starred Daniel Wu, Orla Brady, Sarah Bolger, Aramis Knight, and Emily Beecham. It ran from November 15, 2015, until May 6, 2019.

Credits: Stills from Fresh off the Boat, Never Have I Ever, and Little Mosque on the Prairie. Into the Badlands Instagram, Never Have I Ever Instagram, Killing Eve Instagram.

