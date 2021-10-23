As 'Mirzapur Season 2' Clocks One Year, Rasika Dugal Talks About Her Beena Tripathi Role

As the second season of one of the most celebrated crime-thriller series Mirzapur clocks one year today, actor Rasika Dugal spoke about her 'puppeteer of power' character Beena Tripathi. The strong-willed Beena, who is Kaleen Bhaiya's wife, is shown to use norms to her advantage as she paves her way to manipulate men in the patriarchal Tripathi family. After years of being suffering at the hands of a male-dominated family, Beena Tripathi cleverly plays every single male character to her advantage.

Congratulating the cast and crew of Mirzapur Season 2 for clocking a year, Rasika stated that essaying Beena's role has been a creatively enriching journey for her. Pointing out the stark differences between Beena and her, she said that 'Beena is everything I am not', a fact that made her journey 'so much fun'. She also mentioned that it's great to be a part of a series that has stayed in the public purview for so long.

On Mirzapur Season 2 anniversary, Rasika Dugal talks about her role

Mirzapur's first season saw the makers giving a peek into the traits of the character, while the second instalment showcased Munna's stepmother mark her victory effortlessly. The finale of the show's first season showed Beena being violated by her father-in-law, played by Kulbhushan Kharbanda, post which she returned as a cunning wolf to survive and move forward.

For the unversed, the show's premise follows the tough Akhandanand Tripathi, who is a millionaire carpet exporter and the mafia don of Mirzapur city. Munna, his son and the heir to the business is a barbaric, power-hungry man who will stop at nothing to inherit his father's legacy. After crossing paths with an upstanding lawyer, and his sons, Guddu and Bablu at a wedding parade, the series' events turn into the greed ridden game of acquiring power in the lawless city.

The second season concluded with Guddu and Golu killing Munna and Badly wounding Kaleen bhaiya, while the post-credits scene showcased Guddu finally sitting on the throne of Mirzapur. Makers will be coming with Mirzapur Season 3, however, other details from the upcoming season are unknown. The series was renewed for a third season on November 12, 2020, by Amazon Prime Video.

(With PR inputs)

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @YEH HAI MIRZAPUR/ PR)