As Raveena Tandon's 'Aranyak' Gets Rave Reviews, See Actors Making A Big Splash On OTT

Raveena Tandon's digital debut in the latest thriller Aranyak received a massively positive response with many applauding the actor's seamless transition onto the OTT space. Released on Netflix on December 10, the series dominated the OTT platform by becoming the number one show on the trending list in India. However, Raveena Tandon is not the only one creating an impact in the OTT space.

Touted as Bollywood's leading ladies, actors like Vidya Balan and Sushmita Sen have also managed to make a splash on the digital platforms with their series and films. From Aarya to Sherni, here's a look at shows that saw stars make a big splash on OTT platforms.

1. Aarya

Actor Sushmita Sen made her digital debut with the action-packed series Aarya on Disney Plus Hotstar which showed the actor's character treading in the dangerous world after her husband gets killed under mysterious circumstances. The action series was also nominated for the International Emmy Award in the category of Best Drama Series. The massive popularity of the show made way for the second season which was released on November 25.

2. Sherni

The audience got to witness the intense and powerful avatar of actor Vidya Balan in Amit V. Masurkar's directorial venture Sherni on Amazon Prime Video. The film, also featuring Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi and more, touched upon the subjects like conflict between humans and wildlife and wildlife conservation. Apart from receiving positive reviews for her actor, Vidya Balan's film was also commended for raising awareness on the important topic.

3. Hiccups and Hookups

Starring Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar, the comedy-drama Hiccups and Hookups provided a breath of fresh air to many viewers as it showed an unconventional pair of siblings openly discussing their most intimate thoughts. Released on November 26 on Lionsgate Play, the series was highly commended for the refreshing take on modern-day sibling relationships and their equation with their parents.

4. Ghoul

Applauded for making waves in the horror genre in the OTT space, Radhika Apte's 2018 thriller Ghoul was the second original series from Netflix in India. The story revolves around the interrogation of a terrorist Ali Saeed in a secret government internment camp who triggers a series of supernatural events. Directed by Patrick Graham, the series also featured Manav Kaul, S. M. Zaheer, Ratnabali Bhattacharjee and more.

5. Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

Next on the list is a series titled Kaun Banegi Shikharwati to be anticipated for the next year starring Lara Dutta and Naseeruddin Shah. To be premiered on Zee5 on January 22, the series also features Soha Ali Khan and Kritika Kamra in pivotal roles. As per the makers, the series will have a comic yet intriguing take on a dysfunctional family.

