As 'Squid Game' Trends Globally, See How To Make The Famous 'Dalgona Candy' From The Show

Netflix's South Korean series Squid Game took the world by storm and became the world's number one show on the streaming platform, giving tough competition to popular series like Bridgeton and The Witcher. The show has enthralled the audience with its unique storyline and stellar performances by the cast. Squid Game has been trending on social media and in particular, a certain sweet dish shown in the series has caught the audiences eye.

The sweet dish in the spotlight is none other than the popular Korean sugar cookies known as 'Dalgona' or 'ppopgi'. Read on to know how to make the popular Squid Game sugar cookies.

Squid Game's honeycomb sugar cookies

Squid Game follows the story of four hundred and fifty-six people, who have all struggled financially in life and are invited to play a mysterious battle royale competition. Playing in a series of traditional children's games, but with deadly twists, they risk their lives to fight for huge prize money. In one particular challenge, the players attempt to survive by carving shapes into a piece of honeycomb toffee, without letting it crumble or break. In the show, the shapes come in a circle, triangle, star or umbrella.

Dalgona cookies are also known as 'ppopgi' and they originated in South Korea as popular street food during the '70s and '80s. Several users on social media, inspired by the new trend, tried making cookies and finding out if they could survive the challenge. Instagram currently has many such videos of netizens attempting at making dalgona and trying to carve out its shape. Take a look at some of the videos on how to make the cookies below-

More about Squid Game

The series stars Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, O Yeong-su, Wi Ha-joon, Jung Ho-yeon, Heo Sung-tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung in the lead roles. As per Variety, Squid Game became the first Korean drama to rate as Netflix’s top show in the U.S. Earlier this month, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos at Vox Media's Code Conference, said "There's a show on Netflix right now that is the No. 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. It's called Squid Game. Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure."

